BURNTWOOD RUFC will begin their new campaign with a trip to Kidderminster.

The first XV will face their first home fixture at The CCE Sportsway on 14th September.

The final day of the season will see Burntwood entertain Kidderminster on the club’s Patrons’ Day.

Full fixtures:

7th September – Kidderminster (A)

14th September – Willenhall (H)

21st September – Veseyans (A)

28th September – Newcastle (H)

12th October – Wolverhampton (A)

19th October – Telford (A)

26th October – Shrewsbury (H)

9th November – Spartans (A)

16th November – Stafford (H)

30th November – Sutton (A)

7th December – Newport II (H)

14th December – Willenhall (A)

21st December – Veseyans (H)

4th January – Newcastle (A)

11th January – Wolverhampton (H)

18th January – Telford (H)

1st February – Shrewsbury (A)

15th February – Spartans (H)

1st March – Stafford (A)

8th March – Sutton (H)

22nd March – Newport II (A)

5th April – Kidderminster (H)