AN evening of creativity and sweet treats is on offer in Whittington.

Main Street Cafe will host Spark Arts at 5.30pm on Friday (2nd August).

People will be able to unleash their inner artist while enjoying a trio of mini puddings.

A spokesperson said:

“This event is perfect for all skill levels and you will be guided through the process, so don’t worry if you’re not particularly brave with your brushstrokes. “All supplies needed for your painted canvas and expert tuition, as well as your trio of mini desserts, are included in the ticket price and you can also pre-order a delicious charcuterie board for an additional £10.95. “Wine, beers, cocktails, coffees and more will also be available.” For tickets, call in to Main Street Cafe or click here.