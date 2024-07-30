CONCERNS over the rising cost of a new leisure centre in Lichfield have been raised.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet shows increases to the approved budget for the development at Stychbrook Park.

Labour opposition group leader Cllr Sue Woodward said a current £1.4million overspend on top of the £10million budget – as well as an addition £400,000 for the proposed outdoor sports pitch – were a concern.

“Everyone agrees that Lichfield needs a replacement leisure centre, but it simply can’t be at any cost. “However, given the pressure on finances and the council’s commitment to funding projects across the whole district, each additional pound spent on this project is one less pound for other important projects. “When the overspend was reported to the council, Labour councillors reiterated our support for a new leisure centre – in fact, a number of our members were involved from the very beginning with the campaign for the new centre – but we warned senior members and officers that they don’t have a blank cheque. “They must now do all they can to deliver the project within, or preferably below, these new budget commitments.”

The new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park will replace the existing provision at Friary Grange Leisure Centre following the adjoining school’s switch to academy status.