PEOPLE are being asked to share their views about urgent and emergency care services across Staffordshire.

It comes ahead of plans to introduce urgent treatment centres (UTCs) to help people with issues which need attention but are not considered life or limb-threatening.

Residents are being invited to fill in an online survey before 6th October.

Dr Steve Fawcett, clinical director of urgent and emergency care for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“The public have told us that, with the current mix of urgent care services, it’s not always clear which is the most appropriate service to use. “That means they often go to an emergency department instead where they will face a long wait if their condition is not a medical emergency. “UTCs will be open at least 12 hours a day, every day, and have a consistent range of services. “All UTCs will treat patients of all ages, for both minor illnesses and injuries, and will carry out a wider range of X-rays during full opening hours. “We’ll encourage everyone to book arrival times through NHS 111, to help reduce waiting times.”

As well as the survey there will also be meetings and events taking place to help shape the UTC service.

Dr Fawcett added:

“We have worked with hospital trusts and all other partners to review our services. “The development of UTCs will help give patients a better experience if they have urgent needs, and make sure they get seen in the right place at the right time. “We want as many residents as possible to get involved in discussing their needs and experiences with us before we make any decisions. “We want everyone to be able to get urgent care whether that is through UTCs, pharmacies or self-care, from GP practices and by providing access to a dentist or mental health support.”

For more details visit the Get Involved section of the ICB’s website.