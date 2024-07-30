PLANS to keep shipping containers in place at Muckley Corner for another three years have been refused.

They have been located at the rear of the former Olde Corner House Hotel since permission was last granted in 2020.

The units are used by ice rink operator Planet Ice to store historic company accounts and documents until they can be legally destroyed.

But a planning decision notice said the time had come for the containers to go.

“The proposal comprises inappropriate development within the Green Belt which should only be approved where very special circumstances have been demonstrated to exist. “The steel containers to be retained, by virtue of their materials and form would result in an incongruous form of development that would detract from the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

