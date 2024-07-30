PILGRIMS have completed a walk between cathedrals in Derby and Lichfield featuring a poignant stop at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Nick and Lucy Barnwell carried out the challenge as part of efforts to raise money for their local church in the Peak District.

Their efforts are part of the Pommie Pilgrims initiative which will see a group walk to 42 Anglican cathedrals.

But the duo opted to add a leg with a walk through the National Memorial Arboretum where Nick’s father is named on the Armed Forces Memorial alongside a number of friends.

Nick said:

“I did tours in Afghanistan and Northern Ireland, so it is fitting for me to spend some time mindfully remembering those who lost their lives in war. “Ten years ago this year, we did our first pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago and I met another pilgrim who gave me peace through talking about a specific time in my life and that has left a lasting impression on me – walking certainly does allow the soul to heal.”

Lucy said:

“Our first pilgrimage was very much about my childhood and memories, so this is a nod to Nick and his memories as well as walking through a county we now both call home.”

People can donate to the fundraising pilgrimage efforts online.