LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines took his second victory of the 2024 Wera Tools British Kart Championships.

The city youngster claimed the win in round five at Shenington Kart Racing Club.

Qualifying on the front row for both of his heat races against 31 other drivers in the IAME Waterswift class, Lines took the heat one race win before securing a top-four finish in the second outing.

Thanks to his combined points scores from both of the heats, the Synergy Kart racer lined up on pole for the final.

Despite falling back to seventh on the opening lap, Lines fought back to reclaim the lead and take the round five victory, gaining important ground in the championship fight.



Following his round five win on Saturday, Lines endured contrasting fortunes for round six on Sunday.



Qualifying in sixth for the heats, the city driver claimed third in heat one before making up five places in heat two.

The combined points score meant Lines started the final from the front row.

The Synergy Kart driver was immediately on the back foot as his kart engine cut out just after leaving the grid for the formation lap.

Desperately trying to get going again, Lines managed to get going again, albeit almost a lap behind the field.

Despite this setback, the reigning British E Plate Champion made up 14 places to finish in 18th.