CHASETOWN signed off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Stourbridge.

The Scholars went behind just after the half-hour mark when Ethan Freemantle netted.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when Alex Bradley scored a penalty.

Chasetown will now begin their preparations for the season opener on Saturday (3rd August) when they travel to OJM Black Country in the FA Cup.