A LICHFIELD cycling club says they are right behind a local rider as she prepares to go for gold at the Olympics.

Sophie Capewell will compete in the women’s team sprint competition in Paris.

As a youngster, she began riding at Lichfield City Cycling Club and has since gone on to forge a reputation as an elite level cyclist.

In a post on social media, the club saud:

“Good luck to Sophie Capewell at the Paris Olympics. “She has been on the GB Olympic program since the age of 13, so Paris follows 12 years of work with the team. “After a fantastic year with her team, I’m sure everyone in Lichfield and the rest of the country is behind her.”

The women’s team sprint cycling competition gets underway when qualifying kicks off on 5th August.