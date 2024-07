A NEW fitness bootcamp class is launching in Burntwood.

The session will run at Burntwood Leisure Centre’s outdoor MUGA space on Mondays from 6.15pm to 7pm.

The first class takes place next week (5th August).

A spokesperson said:

“The bootcamp is a full body workout to help you build both strength and endurance.”

To book call 01543 672439 or click here.