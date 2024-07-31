BOSSES at a local housing provider have hailed the company’s financial results.

Bromford said turnover rose in the year to 31st March 2024 to £314million.

The company’s results also showed its net surplus increase to £67million, while investment in existing properties increased by 14% to £64million.

Bosses say the financial position means they have “significant capacity” to deliver future growth plans.

Chief executive Robert Nettleton said:

“I am pleased to report a strong set of results in what has been a challenging operating environment. “We’ve delivered 1,191 homes all of which are affordable, while many of our peers are reducing or withdrawing from building new homes. “I am especially proud that our customer advocacy score has increased to 91%, the highest it has ever been.”

Bromford also saw a £299million investment in new homes, with 155 built by its in-house construction team.

Chief finance officer Paul Walsh added:

“Our robust financial position provides us with the capacity to meet the growing needs of our existing and new homes programmes, reinforcing our long-term commitment to our customers and communities.”