THE next stage of plans for a new development in Lichfield have been given the green light.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee approved the overall principle of the scheme at Cricket Lane in 2022.

Now a reserved matters application for the eight new industrial units on the site has also been given the go-ahead.

The warehouse and distribution units will vary in size between 4,330 and 7,700 square metres.

Planning agent Mark McFadden told councillors that during construction 250 jobs would be created – and it was expected that the site will host 9,000 jobs by the end of 2029.

He added that the development was also expected to pay over £14million in business rates over the next 20 years.

“The proposal represents a well-designed and technically sound application, which seeks to deliver on requirements of the Local Plan strategy. “It will deliver much needed high quality employment space to meet the identified needs of the district.”

Councillors did question whether the green credentials of the development could be enhanced.

Cllr Jamie Checkland, Conservative representative for Leomansley ward, said that the 10% electric vehicle charging points planned for the site might not be enough come 2035 when new petrol engines in cars come to an end.

“I do recall this last time it came up where we fought to get the height of the building down from 18 metres to 12.5 metres, so I’m glad to see it’s still 12.5 metres. “I’m also very pleased to see the solar side of things, but am concerned that it says panels could be fitted on the roof, but not necessarily that they are going to be fitted.”

Cllr Serena Mears, independent member for Highfield ward, said:

“The green credentials on this build are brilliant, but it is a big oversight not to put solar panels on the building where the parking is going to provide electric charging points – it seems to be more take than give.”

Despite the concerns raised councillors unanimously approved moving forward with the scheme.