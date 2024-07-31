TENNIS enthusiasts can now enjoy serving and volleying on improved courts at Burntwood Leisure Centre following the completion of a refurbishment programme.

Lichfield District Council commissioned Microsports to undertake the work which has seen the two hard courts in the leisure centre grounds stripped of weeds and vegetation, pressure cleaned and resurfaced.

They have also been given fresh markings and are now open for use by beginners, novices and experienced players.

Netball lines also overlay the tennis courts to allow for dual use.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“I’m really pleased with the refurbished tennis courts at Burntwood Leisure Centre. “We aim to provide the best sporting facilities possible across the district and know how important that is to residents. “I’m positive these new courts will help encourage residents to be more active, more often and for longer.”

Michael Hampson, of Microsports, said:

“The refurbishment stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication from all stakeholders to make the project a reality. “Hopefully, the courts can inspire countless matches, foster new friendships and serve as a vibrant community hub for all tennis players.”