POLICE say arrests have been made after a protest in Shenstone.

Officers were called to a factory on Lynn Lane this morning (1st August).

A 42-year-old man from Kent, a 30-year-old woman from Bristol, a 21-year-old woman from London and a 21-year-old woman from Bangor were held on suspicion of criminal damage.

A 21-year-old woman from Newcastle-upon-Tyne was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and conspiring to destroy or damage property.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers were deployed to ensure the safety of employees, members of the community and protestors at the site. “We worked to balance the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it. “All of those arrested will be questioned in custody while our enquiries continue.”