COUNCILS are bracing themselves for orders to build more houses which could see Lichfield and Burntwood facing a 160% increase in their target.

Changes are currently being proposed to the National Planning Policy Framework, the key document which governs development across England and sets out the government’s planning policies.

It means the reintroduction of housing targets which were dropped by the previous government in December last year.

The eight borough and district councils in Staffordshire under the current method for assessing development needs say that 2,145 are needed every year. Now under the new proposed methodology 4,944 would be needed – an increase of 2,798.

Announcing the changes Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner said:

“This marks a significant step to getting Britain building again. “Our decisive reforms to the planning system correct the errors of the past and set us on our way to tackling the housing crisis, delivering 1.5 million homes for those who really need them. “And something I am personally proud of, our new flexibilities for councils will boost the number of social and affordable homes, and give working families a better route to a secure home.”

The changes have been made to secure 1.5 million homes over the next five years and will make councils reassess greenbelt land to meet targets.

New development in the greenbelt should deliver 50% affordable homes, increase access to green spaces and put the necessary infrastructure in place, such as schools and GP surgeries.

The reforms also make clear that development should aim for brownfield land and the default answer to such schemes should be ‘yes’.

The consultation runs until 24th September, with the expectation that the changes could be formalised by the end of the year.

The new housing targets that are proposed for Staffordshire district and borough authorities are:

Previous method Proposed method Change Cannock Chase District Council 248 555 307 (124% increase) East Staffordshire Borough Council 417 644 227 (55% increase) Lichfield District Council 289 753 464 (160% increase) Newcastle Borough Council 330 593 263 (80% increase) South Staffordshire Council 223 676 453 (204% increase) Stafford Borough Council 358 782 424 (199% increase) Staffordshire Moorlands District Council 159 497 339 (213% increase) Tamworth Borough Council 123 444 321 (261% increase)