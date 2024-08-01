THOUSANDS of children across Staffordshire have taken up the Summer Reading Challenge – and now more are being urged to join in.

The initiative began in July and will run throughout the school holidays.

It is open to children aged between four and 11, with the aim of encouraging them to read for pleasure.

Youngsters are encouraged to borrow items fromt he library and collect rewards and a certificate on the way.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“The Summer Reading Challenge is always a busy activity and it’s great to have so many children signed up so early in the challenge. “As a child growing up, I loved reading. I couldn’t get enough books, so I’m well aware of the positive impact it can have on people’s lives and learning. “Our libraries service has always recognised the importance of encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure and the earlier they can start the better. “It’s also great for keeping children entertained over the summer but also gives us a great opportunity to highlight all the other brilliant things available in our libraries. “I do hope that more children and parents take the opportunity to sign up.”

More details are available from local libraries.