A HOUSEBUILDER says a new development in Handsacre will see a £600,000 investment in local infrastructure.

Walton Homes is building properties as part of the Acresford Park scheme.

It will see the Lichfield-based housebuilder commit more than £400,000 towards new primary school places, almost £130,000 for leisure provision, £30,000 for highways and £35,000 to fund a new visitor engagement officer at Cannock Chase.

Sarah Summerton, director at Walton Homes, said:

“As a family business we have been dedicated to providing homes, jobs and services to our local community for more than 40 years. “We are thrilled our exciting plans for contributing to the Acresford Park area are now confirmed and look forward to seeing the community projects take shape.”

The latest phase of the Acresford Park development has been launched with 41 properties available, including bungalows. Prices start at £259,500.