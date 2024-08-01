A LICHFIELD author is shining a light on some of football’s forgotten tournaments.

Simon Turner’s new book, Tinpot, showcases some of the championships and competitions that have vanished into the sport’s history.

They include incidents such as Bobby Moore lining up alongside Pele to captain a USA team against England and some of the biggest clubs sending their players to compete in a six-a-side championship.

Simon said:

“Tinpot is the story of football’s lost tournaments – the strange and forgotten competitions

that sparked into life before shuffling off their mortal coil. “The book tells their stories, giving them the spotlight they deserve. “England’s major football tournaments seem to have been with us forever. The FA Cup stretches back over 150 years, while the Football League is the oldest competition of its kind in the world. “They are the survivors – the bright ideas that quickly caught on. Yet, behind these successes lie countless failed experiments, but they still have their stories to tell.”

The book follows Simon’s previous football books If Only: An Alternative History of the Beautiful Game, Walsall Match of My Life, and 90 Minutes from Europe.

Tinpot is being released by Pitch Publishing and will be out on 5th August.