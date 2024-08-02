Ben Adams
PEOPLE are being invited to volunteer as appropriate adults to support vulnerable people who find themselves in police custody.

The role sees individuals ensure detainees are treated in a fair manner.

Volunteers are needed at different stages including interviews, searches and when DNA samples are taken.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Appropriate adults and other volunteers are an important part of the work of my office, and their commitment and dedication in giving up their time makes a real difference to the services and their communities.” 

The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but volunteers are able to work around their own commitments from as little as two hours a week.

For more information visit: staffordshire-pfcc.gov.uk/appropriate-adults.

