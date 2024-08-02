CHASETOWN will kick off their season by taking the first step on the road to Wembley this weekend.

The Scholars travel to OJM for their first competitive encounter of campaign.

They will face a Midland Football League Premier Division side still buoyant from their promotion last season.

Chasetown will be hoping to spark memories of the club’s historic connection with the competition which saw them face the likes of Oldham Athletic, Port Vale and Cardiff City.

Kick-off tomorrow (3rd August) is at 3pm.