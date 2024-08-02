BICYCLE owners are being invited to get a free security measure in Lichfield.

Staffordshire Police is hosting a free bike marking session at the Dimbles Lane shops at 10am today (2nd August).

PCSO Rosemary Sawyer said:

“There’s no need to book a time slot, just bring your bike along to have the frame permanently marked with unique forensic marking liquid.

“Marking your bike in this way makes it easier to identify and return if it is stolen in the future.

“We’ll also have crime prevention advice on hand if you’d like to chat to one of the team about the best ways to keep your bike safe when you are out and about or when you store it at home.”