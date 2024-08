HAMMERWICH Cricket Club will be hoping to avoid any slip-ups as they visit basement side Aldridge this weekend.

The hosts have suffered a dismal campaign, winning just one of their 15 fixtures in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Hammerwich, meanwhile, find themselves event in the table and will be hoping to return to winning ways after defeat against Wombourne last time out.

Play starts tomorrow (3rd August) at 12.30pm.