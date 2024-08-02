A WHITTINGTON charity says it is “heartbroken” after another sculpture on a public art trail was damaged.

March of the Elephants is being hosted by St Giles Hospice, with a decorated herd on display across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

Within days of the trail opening two of the sculptures had been damaged, but both have since been repaired and put back on show.

But now the hospice says a third elephant, Bill the Builder, was found toppled in Sutton Coldfield this morning (2nd August).

Painted by artist Hannah Jayne Lewin and sponsored by Wincanton, the artwork is one of the dozens scheduled to be auctioned at the end of the March of the Elephants event.

Elinor Eustace, interim chief executive officer at St Giles Hospice, said the vandalism was a blow to the charity.

“We are utterly heartbroken. Each of these sculptures represents more than just art – this trail is a critical fundraising activity for St Giles. “With hospices across the UK facing a £77million funding deficit, every penny raised through this trail is crucial.”

Each sculpture is expected to raise at least £3,000 at auction later in the year, equivalent to funding for more than 100 hours of one-to-one nursing care.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, added:

“We’ve seen images on social media of people climbing on some of the elephants, so we are pleading with the public to treat these sculptures with care and respect. “They are not playground equipment – they are works of art that will fund crucial care for someone’s loved one.”

People are asked to report any damage to the sculptures on the trail by calling 01543 434027.

For more information about St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.