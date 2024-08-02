A NEW initiative is aiming to help boost the skills and employment opportunities of local residents.

The Lichfield Discovery Programme aims to help residents to gain access to better jobs and provide knowledge that local businesses need.

It is being delivered by Jobs 22 on behalf of Lichfield District Council, with funding coming rom the Workforce Development Initiative.

The programme will aim to help tackle shortages in sectors such as accountancy, building and construction, catering, cyber security, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, horticulture and social care.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Improving employability levels across the district is an important priority for the council to help develop our local economy. “We also know that support in related areas can play a huge part in helping local people secure better jobs and then thrive in them. “Jobs 22 is the ideal provider to help us deliver this priority and we look forward to working with them over the coming year.”

The success of the programme – which runs until March 2025 – will be measured by the number of people supported in education and training, gaining vocational licenses and accredited qualifications, and securing employment.

Louise Blanchard-Knight, the programme lead for Lichfield Discovery at Jobs 22, said:

“We’re excited and grateful to Lichfield District Council for giving us this opportunity to help increase the life chances for local residents. “We already have an office in Lichfield where our staff have been helping long-term unemployed people get back into work as part of the Department for Work and Pension’s Restart Scheme. “We have an experienced team with strong local knowledge and a very healthy employer network to give residents access to sustainable work that fits with their family situation and aspirations.”

For more information and to register interest call 0333 242 1910.