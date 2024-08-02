A KINGS Bromley woman is in training ahead of 300km charity cycle ride.

Sally Wagstaff will head to India to raise money for the Stan Bowley Trust, less than a year after a having a total hip replacement.

The trek will start in October and Sally, who runs Sally Wagstaff Aesthetics in Lichfield city centre, is rising to the challenge in memory of two special people and to raise funds to help the charity equip themselves with new technology called the CyberKnife.

The robotic radiotherapy equipment is able to target previously untreatable tumours with precision, sparing healthy tissues from damage.

Sally said:

“I lost my brother several years ago to oesophageal cancer, a very good friend to breast cancer and I have other family members and friends who have been affected by this devastating disease. “Who knows which of those may have been helped by the CyberKnife? “I do like pushing myself and I am really looking forward to what I’m hoping will be an incredible experience.”

Sally said she believes the biggest hurdle will be raising the necessary funds to secure her place on the trek.

“I’ve already paid £310 to commit and my JustGiving page has raised over £1,300 so far which is brilliant – but I still have a fairly eye-watering £2,600 to raise before I go. “I’d love it if people would help me to hit my target.”

People can donate via Sally’s JustGiving page.