LICHFIELD City’s season will officially begin as they head to Gresley Rovers.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side will face off against their higher-division opponents in FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round.

The two club met in pre-season when goals from Callum Griffin and Jamie Elkes cancelled out Gresley’s opener.

Ivor Green’s men will now be hoping for more of the same as they aim to go one better than last season’s performance in the competition and reach the Preliminary Round.

Kick-off tomorrow (3rd August) is at 3pm.