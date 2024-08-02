A NEW season of shows has been unveiled at the Lichfield Garrick.

The programme will feature everything from West End drama to comedy and tribute acts.

The season begins with The Chase’s Jenny Ryan bringing her Out of the Box tour to Lichfield.

It also includes an in-house production of Elly Brewer and Sandi Toksvig’s The Pocket Dream and the annual festive pantomime.

Chief executive and artistic director Daniel Buckroyd said:

“We love hosting the very best touring theatre, music and comedy at the Garrick, but there’s nothing quite like producing shows ourselves – a chance for our multi-talented team of theatre-makers to take centre stage and for local audiences to enjoy a production that’s been made right here in Lichfield. “Farm Boy that we produced in our Studio earlier this year went so well that we’re taking it on a national tour next year too – and we’ve decided to produce our next new show in our main theatre. “The Pocket Dream is a re-imagining of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and has everything you could ever want in a night out at the theatre with drama, romance, theatrical tricks-a-plenty and lots of laughs. “It promises to be huge fun and we can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room to bring Sandi and Elly’s hilarious script to life and share it with our audiences.”

Other shows on the schedule include tribute productions The Magic of the Bee Gees, 80s Mania, The Glam Rock Show, Country Superstars and Back in the Day.

There will also be a number of famous faces including West End star Kerry Ellis, comedians Omid Djalili and Milton Jones and BBC radio star Alfie Moore.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy the likes of The Gruffalo, Dinosaur World Live, Storytime with Santa and Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Monster in Your Show.

Older theatre-goers can catch the likes of Murder for Two, Pride and Prejudice (Sort Of), Far from the Madding Crowd and Merry Opera’s Die Fledermaus.

The new season brochure can be viewed at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.