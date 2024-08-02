MOTORISTS are being warned of more disruption on the A38 at Lichfield due to HS2 works.

Closures on the stretch near Streethay will be in place in the coming weeks as work continues to build the overbridge to allow the high speed trains to travel under the road.

It will mean the northbound carriageway will shut nightly from 9pm to 6am from 12th to 15th August, before being shut for the whole weekend from 9pm on 16th August to 5am on 19th August.

The southbound side will then be shut nightly from 9pm to 6am from 27th to 29th August.

A further full weekend closure of the southbound A38 carriageway will then take place from 9pm on 30th August to 5am on 2nd September.

A spokesperson for HS2 said:

“We have started work on the A38 overbridge that will enable HS2 trains to travel under the A38 at Streethay. “As we prepare for that work we will need to complete some piling and drainage work. “To ensure safety, we need to close both the A38 carriageways. We will always keep the road open in one direction and clearly signpost the diversion route.”

The diversion routes will use Wood End Lane, the A515, the A51 and Eastern Avenue.

The work will take place alongside the ongoing slip road closure to the A38 at Streethay.