THE Canwell Show is preparing to return for the first time in four years.

The event was paused during the pandemic and had not been back on the local calendar since.

But organisers have now confirmed it will return for its 99th anniversary on 10th August.

A spokesperson said:

“A show that started all those years ago, it still retains the original livestock roots but has moved with the times and now offering great food – like the ever popular food festivals – bars and some of the best tribute bands. “There will be the classic countryside attractions as well, such as horse shows, Morris dancers and live music.”

The event will take place at the Showground in Canwell from 9am to 8pm.

For ticket details visit www.canwellshow.co.uk.