A BUSINESS specialist has been appointed to head up an economic growth body in Staffordshire.

Rachel Wood will head the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub as it looks to support local companies.

She has previously worked in business, local government and academia in roles including project manager and economic development officer.

Rachel said:

“I’m excited to have been appointed Growth Hub manager and look forward to working with the excellent team of committed experts who are on hand to support start-ups, SMEs and established businesses across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire. “Working for various organisations over the years has helped me build up knowledge and focus on driving sustained growth, including most recently helping SMEs to commercialise new products and services and move their business forward through innovation. “I now look forward to helping businesses in Lichfield power up their business growth ambitions, drawing on the wide range of resources available to them through the Growth Hub service.”

For more details on support from the Growth Hub call on 0300 111 8002.