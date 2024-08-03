LICHFIELD Cricket Club will welcome Penkridge in their latest league clash.

Adam Braddock and his men will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division, after beating Tamworth by four wickets last time out.

Meanwhile, Penkridge secured a winning draw last time out against the league leaders Fordhouses, and sit four places above the hosts in fifth.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second team will head to Codsall while the thirds will host Elford.

Play starts at 12.30pm today (3rd August).