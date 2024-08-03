PLANS for 200 homes to be built in Streethay have been approved.

The Miller Homes development on agricultural land adjacent to the Roman Heights development beyond Osprey Street and Morgan Mews will also include a children’s play area and open spaces.

A planning statement said the 9.2 hectare plot would link to the existing development.

“The proposed development will create housing choice at land at Streethay and new amenity spaces for the adjoining Phase 1 development and new community while improving public access across the site and to the wider pedestrian network. “The development will respect the local character but also move the community towards a more sustainable future, through a significant increase in housing choice. Development will accord with the principles of high quality design and best practice to create a townscape that is varied and sympathetic to its

environment. “The aim must be to achieve a development with a strong identity and distinct sense of place while at the same time integrating with the existing community.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.