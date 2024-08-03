COUNCIL chiefs have thanked residents and sponsors for supporting the Burntwood Wakes.

The free event at Burntwood Leisure Centre last month featured a range of attractions and entertainment.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“A huge thank you to everyone who joined us at the Burntwood Wakes.

“We had a fantastic turnout and we are grateful to everyone who supported the event.

“Particular thanks go to our sponsors, The Noel Sweeney Foundation, LCP, Lichfield District Council and We Love Lichfield fund.”