THOUSANDS of children and young people across Staffordshire are enjoying free activities.

The Holiday Acitivity and Food (HAF) programme runs until 30 August and sees youngsters enjoy a healthy hot meal alongside sessions in everything from sports to computers, animal care and horse riding.

Spaces are still available for eligible youngsters aged between five and 16 who usually receive free school meals.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s wonderful to see HAF back in action for the summer holidays. “The HAF programme has a variety of activities on offer at a range of locations across Staffordshire. “It’s been fantastic to visit sessions taking place which are delivering a range of worthwhile, engaging activities that help children’s development and keep them active. “I’ve seen so many happy smiley faces, children learning from one another, laughing together and having so much fun – and that’s exactly what our HAF programme is all about.”

