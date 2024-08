PEOPLE in Shenstone are being urged to be on their guard after reports of a man trying car door handles.

Police say CCTV footage was sent to them showing the same individual at a number of locations.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“This is likely to have been an opportunist thief looking for an insecure door and any money or items of value that could be sold on. “Please double check your vehicle is locked when unattended and that windows are not left open.”