STAFF working with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have been trained to help support victims of domestic abuse.

Nine people have been supported by New Era to become domestic abuse workplace champions.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s prevention and safeguarding lead Carmel Warren said:

“We’re always looking at new ways we can best support our staff, and this is another example of that. “Work colleagues develop their own relationships and spend a large proportion of their time together, so training like this is vital in making sure the right people can provide the right support to those who might be struggling with domestic abuse.”

The training helps organisations develop the knowledge to support staff who might be affected by domestic abuse by signposting victims to specialist support services, as well as those wishing to change unhealthy behaviours.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Supporting those affected by domestic abuse is an investment in the wellbeing of employees in the workplace, and I’m delighted that staff within Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service now have the skills and knowledge to support their colleagues. “Through the training, employers can take action so that staff who are experiencing abuse can feel safe and supported in the workplace, and I would encourage any organisation to contact New Era to create their own workplace champions.”

Any businesses interested in the workplace champions programme can email [email protected].