LICHFIELD City’s hopes of a run in the FA Cup were dashed as they went down 4-2 at Gresley Rovers.

Ivor Green’s men fell behind early on as they got their season underway.

But a quickfire double from Dan Lomas and Jordan Clement got them back in front.

Gresley netted three times in the second half though to dump City out of the competition.

It was the hosts who carved out the first real chance of the game when Finn Barker was denied by a fine save from James Beeson – but the Lichfield keeper could do nothing to prevent the Gresley man from finding the top corner shortly afterwards.

City began to find their feet in the game and skipper Lomas levelled the game up when his free-kick found the bottom corner after 34 minutes.

The tie was turned completely on its head when Clement powered home from 20 yards to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Barker and Beeson renewed their rivalry before the break but was denied by the City keeper in a one-on-one.

Jude Taylor sent a header over the bar early in the second period as Lichfield looked to extend their advantage.

But it was Gresley who were next to find the net when Danny Munday poked home after a long throw caused problems in the City box.

Jamie Elkes and Jack Edwards both went close before the home side went in front when a long range effort from Jake Meakin made it 3-2.

Any hopes of a Lichfield comeback were dashed when Barker was brought down by Beeson for a penalty with three minutes left – and the keeper also saw red for the challenge. Kane Lee made no mistake from the spot to secure a place in the next round for Gresley.