A LICHFIELD hairdresser is celebrating after being shortlisted for two national accolades.

The Style Hut on Sandford Street is up for Best Staffordshire Salon in the 2024 Salon Awards.

Owner Craig Joiner has also been shortlisted in the Stylist of the Year category.

The finalists were announced after organisers said more than 2,800 nominations had been put forward this year.

The Salon Awards founder Kate Jeffery said:

“I am delighted by the exceptional quality of entries this year. “Entries from all regions exude remarkable energy and passion, and each participant has made a bold move towards positive change and growth for themselves or their business –this is truly something to celebrate.”

The winners will be announced in November.