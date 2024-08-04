LICHFIELD Cricket Club were brought back down to earth with a bump following their recent return to form.

The city side had been unbeaten in their previous three fixtures as they looked to move away from the danger zone in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

But their visitors from Penkridge picked up a 221 win from their trip on the road.

The home side won the toss and elected to field first, a move that looked positive when Penkridge skipper Paul Szewczyk was caught by Will Davies off the bowling of Umer Khalid having scored just six.

But fellow opener Andy Jones and Mark Pearse built a solid partnership as they took the score to 139-2 before the former was removed by Stuart Fielding.

The wicket failed to stop the momentum though as Pearse hit 145 before Hasan Jafer caught him off the bowling of Robert Turner, who then ended Ross Parker’s innings to claim his second victim of the afternoon.

With the score on 311-4, Penkridge declared to give Lichfield a hefty total to chase.

The visitors were no less ruthless in the field than they were with the bat as Dean Lones and Samuel Smith picked up five wickets each to ensure their hosts were never able to get their innings going.

Only Muhammad Daniyaal (31) and Tom Stone (22) reached double figures as Lichfield limped to 90 before being skittled out.

They will hope for better when they visit Beacon on 10th August.