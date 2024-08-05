ADDITIONAL overnight closures of the A38 in Lichfield have been confirmed.

Motorists have previously been told about works to allow for HS2 construction – but contractors have now confirmed the southbound carriageway will also shut between 9pm and 5am on 6th, 7th and 8th August.

The closure will be between Hilliards Cross and Cappers Lane.

A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty Vinci said:

“We need to carry out emergency works to clear some vegetation that is currently blocking road signage on the A38 southbound.”

A diversion route will be in place along Wood End Lane, the A515, A51 and Eastern Avenue.