A CONSERVATIVE councillor has urged people to check on the impact of new government changes to winter fuel payments.

It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed plans that would see those not on Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits miss out on between £100 and £300.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance at Lichfield District Council, said the Labour government’s move would “inflict a huge blow to struggling pensioners”.

He said:

“I’ve worked hard with our officers to increase the amount of support for our residents, and we’ve been incredibly successful in supporting our most vulnerable residents. “This move by the Chancellor will undo much of that work, but we are already looking at ways we can provide further support locally. “I would encourage any resident of state pension age to check their eligibility for Pension

Credit – and ask those affected to seek advice from Lichfield District Council on local support packages available to assist them.”

The Chancellor said the move was required as she seeks to plug a £22billion hole in the nation’s finances.

But a number of organisations have hit out at the decision, including AgeUK who said the policy would “adversely affect millions of older people”.