A FORMER MP says Labour’s housebuilding plans will leave Lichfield facing a “bleak” future.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has unveiled proposals which could see the number of new properties built across the district each year increase by 160%.

She said the move would boost the number of social and affordable homes.

But Sir Michael Fabricant – who lost his seat to Labour’s Dave Robertson at the General Election – said the future for Lichfield would be bleak if the new targets are implemented.

“Angela Rayner’s ambitious plans for a massive house building spree cannot all be built on brown and greyfield sites – and she knows it. “While I appreciate the urgent need for extra homes, her assurances just don’t wash. “No calculation has been made by her department based on the availability of industrial and wasteland, so the inevitable consequence is that more green fields will be turned over to concrete and Lichfield will eventually become part of the sprawling West Midlands conurbation. “We have seen how this has adversely affected towns like Sutton Coldfield. “The future for Lichfield under Ms Rayner could be equally as bleak losing the character and charm for which Lichfield is rightly reknowned.”

Sir Michael’s comments follow those of Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council, who said the new targets represented a “simply unsustainable” level of construction.

But Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group at the local authority, said her party were dealing with the challenges left behind by the former Conservative government.

“Housing needs won’t go away and we need to tackle the issue head-on. “The previous Government ducked the need for more housing across the country for 14 years, but locally the suggestions of a new settlement should more than accommodate the increased allocation. “Nothing is more important to people than decent, affordable housing as it affects every other aspect of people’s lives.”