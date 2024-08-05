LICHFIELD’S Olympic cyclist Sophie Capewell will be bringing a gold medal back to the city from Paris.

She was part of the Team GB trio who broke the world record during the women’s team sprint event as they claimed a historic win in the velodrome.

The gold medal was confirmed in the final race against New Zealand when the Lichfield rider and team-mates Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant stormed to victory in the fastest time in history.

Lichfield City Cycling Club, where Sophie began her competitive riding career, were among those to pay tribute:

“Congratulations to Sophie Capewell and her team-mates – we all knew she could do it.”

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s brilliant to see a Staffordshire Olympian winning gold. “Sophie and her teammates fought a brave race to beat the New Zealand team in a thrilling final. “She’s a real talent, having made the step up to the GB cycling team senior academy in 2016 where she proved her potential with her first national titles. “Since then, she’s gone from strength to strength and we are incredibly proud of her achievements.”

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“A gold medal and a world record – massive congratulations to Sophie and the rest of the team.”

The city rider will be hoping for even more success later in the week when she appears in the individual sprint.