A LICHFIELD cyclist will go for gold at the Olympics today.

Sophie Capewell will be part of the Team GB women’s sprint cycling team in the velodrome this afternoon (5th August).

She will join Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant as they bid to win the country’s first-ever medal in the event.

The qualifying is scheduled to get underway from 4pm, with the gold medal race expected to take place just before 7pm.

Hopes will be high for the Team GB trio after Capewell and Finucane both claimed World Championship silver last year, while Marchant also won an individual bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.