ALREWAS Cricket Club’s disappointing run of form continued as they were beaten at Belper Meadows.

The hosts opted to bat after winning the toss and saw a steady stream of runs as eight players reached double figures.

Craig Swinfield was the pick of the Herons’ bowlers as he finished with figures of 4-48.

It meant Alrewas were set a target 203-7 to chase, but despite positive early signs they soon found themselves at 65-4.

Stephen Cole tried to steady the ship with a knock of 22, but his dismissal at 104-5 led to a collapse which saw the Herons’ innings ended with just 127 runs on the board.