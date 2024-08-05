A CENTURY from Scott Elstone was not enough for Hammerwich Cricket Club as they suffered a narrow home defeat against high-flying Wombourne.

The hosts were sent in to bat first after losing the toss and suffered an early blow as Andy Malkin was dismissed without troubling the scoreboard.

His replacement Callum Brodrick made eight before returning to the pavilion with the score on 33-2.

Elstone helped to steady the Hammerwich ship as he made 113 off 92 balls to move his side to 200-6.

But any hope of building an even larger target were dashed as the final four wickets fell with just six more runs added to the total.

Hammerwich’s bowlers gave Wombourne more than a few nerves as Sajid Ahmadzai and Ali Latif each bagged three wickets, while Craig Jennings picked up two.

But it wasn’t enough as third-placed Wombourne passed the total with two wickets in hand.