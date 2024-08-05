A NEW road safety campaign is taking place across Staffordshire.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP) is backing National Road Victim Month during August.

It comes as figures reveal that an average of five people are killed on the nation’s roads every day.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Dave Evans, co-chair of the SSRP, said:

“National Road Victim Month is an opportunity to remember those who are killed or injured on our roads, and campaign for everyone’s right to make safe journeys. “Across the month, we will be raising awareness of the simple things we can all do to look after ourselves, and others, each time we use the roads.”

The campaign will run across social media throughout August, focusing on groups at risk on the roads, including young and older drivers.