WHITTINGTON Cricket Club returned to winning ways as they secured a 75 run home victory against Brewood.

After opting to bat first, the hosts saw Sameer Hussain hit 52 and fellow opener Shazad Malik make 152 not out as their innings finished on 330-3.

Brewood looked to find their way back into the game though as skipper Lewis Jelfs made 139 before being caught by Hussain off the bowling of Martin Weston.

But Alrewas eventually skittled out their visitors for 255 to secure the win.