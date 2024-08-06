A FAMILY fun day is coming to Beacon Park.

A host of activities will take place between 11am and 3pm tomorrow (7th August), including sports and games.

Youngsters are also being invited to bring their teddy bears to take part in special races.

Other attractions include inflatables, food stalls and fairground rides.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“This annual event is always popular as it’s great fun for all the family in beautiful Beacon Park. “Admission is free and there is a mixture of free and paid for activities. There is no need to book a place so come along and join in on the day.”