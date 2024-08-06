A GROUP helping the fight for better mental health among men in Lichfield has been boosted by a £500 donation.

The money has been handed to Men’s Shed Lichfield by Barratt Homes.

The shared workshop opened in 2021 and allows older men to work together on projects as well as shearing and learning new skills.

Peter Hollis, chairman of the trustees at Men’s Shed Lichfield, said:

“Many men find that life after retirement is blighted by a sudden loss of community. The camaraderie of work can be sorely missed. “At its simplest, a Men’s Shed is a well-equipped and safe workshop in which participants share skills, learn new skills, pursue interests and whilst doing so chat, laugh and form friendships. “Men’s Shed Lichfield is run by members, for members, and has no paid staff. We have found this to be a successful way of promoting self-help for an at-risk group within society.”

With its current membership number of 25, the shed is seeing steady growth in numbers so is keen to create a bigger workspace and expand the tools on offer.

Peter said:

“The donation from Barratt Homes has been used to purchase a planer and accessories. This type of machine is useful in preparing timber for use in woodworking projects, ranging from cabinet making to woodturning. “As a local charity, donations have been vital in helping us achieve our goals. Without donations and grant support, Men’s Shed Lichfield would not be able to exist in anything like its current form. “Being able to meet much of our major expenditure from the donations and grants we have received has allowed us to keep membership and attendance fees at a level that is easily affordable for current and potential members. “Given that we aim to support a vulnerable group in our community, it is important to us that our membership charges do not create any sort of barrier.”

For more details about Men’s Shed Lichfield visit the website or call 01543 524321.